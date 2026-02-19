Tech
The Economist: China’s humanoids are dazzling the world. Who will buy them?
The market for robot dancers, alas, is limited
Key topics:
China’s Spring Festival Gala featured sword-wielding humanoid robots.
China leads global humanoid production with 14,500 units in 2025.
State support drives robot use, but most remain entertainment-only.
