Tech
The Economist: Who is Demis Hassabis, the man behind Google DeepMind?
A new biography examines a crucial figure in the AI race
Key topics:
DeepMind’s Hassabis leads AGI pursuit with a human-focused vision
AI race contrasts DeepMind’s research ethos with OpenAI’s commercial drive
Reinforcement learning vs transformers shaped modern AI breakthroughs
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