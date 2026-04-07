Demis Hassabis, chief executive officer of Google DeepMind,
Demis Hassabis, chief executive officer of Google DeepMind,Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Tech

The Economist: Who is Demis Hassabis, the man behind Google DeepMind?

A new biography examines a crucial figure in the AI race
Published on

Key topics:

  • DeepMind’s Hassabis leads AGI pursuit with a human-focused vision

  • AI race contrasts DeepMind’s research ethos with OpenAI’s commercial drive

  • Reinforcement learning vs transformers shaped modern AI breakthroughs

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

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