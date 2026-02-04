Tech
The Economist: Elon Musk’s mega-merger makes little business sense
The AI economy’s dealmaking keeps getting wilder
Key topics:
Musk merges SpaceX and xAI to orbit AI data centres via Starlink.
xAI burns $1B/month; SpaceX profits may subsidise AI operations.
Deal adds regulatory, engineering, and financial risks for Musk.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.