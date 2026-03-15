Tech
The Economist: Why investors won’t know what to make of AI for a while
Markets always struggle to price technological revolutions
Key topics:
Stock markets struggle to price AI winners and losers accurately.
Past tech shifts show markets often misjudge long-term disruption.
Future AI profits remain uncertain; today’s losers may rebound.
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