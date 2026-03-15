The Economist: Why investors won’t know what to make of AI for a while
Illustration: Rose Wong
Tech

The Economist: Why investors won’t know what to make of AI for a while

Markets always struggle to price technological revolutions
Published on

Key topics:

  • Stock markets struggle to price AI winners and losers accurately.

  • Past tech shifts show markets often misjudge long-term disruption.

  • Future AI profits remain uncertain; today’s losers may rebound.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com