Tech
The Economist: Looking for Xmas gifts? Ask a chatbot
How AI is disrupting shopping
Key topics:
AI chatbots increasingly guide holiday shopping and product comparisons.
Retailers clash over AI agents, balancing control and customer reach.
Physical stores remain vital as shoppers still value human interaction.
