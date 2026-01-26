Tech
The Economist: Will AI kill the smartphone?
The Apple-Android duopoly is under attack from OpenAI, Meta and Amazon
Key topics:
AI challengers race to disrupt the Apple–Google smartphone duopoly
Smartphone sales slump amid rising chip costs and AI-driven competition
Smart glasses, pins and AI assistants emerge—but phones still dominate
