Tech
“I am embarrassed. This should not have happened” - Solly Malatsi on AI policy scandal
Draft National AI Policy withdrawn after fake sources discovered, raising concerns over AI use and human oversight in government drafting.
Key topics:
Minister apologises for fake sources in Draft AI Policy
Draft AI Policy withdrawn; accountability and review promised
Scandal highlights AI hallucinations and need for human oversight
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