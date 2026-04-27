“I am embarrassed. This should not have happened” - Solly Malatsi on AI policy scandal
Solly Malatsi
Tech

“I am embarrassed. This should not have happened” - Solly Malatsi on AI policy scandal

Draft National AI Policy withdrawn after fake sources discovered, raising concerns over AI use and human oversight in government drafting.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Minister apologises for fake sources in Draft AI Policy

  • Draft AI Policy withdrawn; accountability and review promised

  • Scandal highlights AI hallucinations and need for human oversight

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By 

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com