Tech
Europe faces a computer chip shortage, and China holds the cards: Lionel Laurent
Nexperia seizure highlights Europe’s vulnerability in the global chip race.
Key topics:
Dutch seize Nexperia amid China-US tech and chip tensions.
Europe fears chip shortages due to political, not market, risks.
EU urged to diversify supply and reduce reliance on China.
By Lionel Laurent