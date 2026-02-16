Tech
FT: Are Anthropic’s new AI work tools game-changing for professionals?
Adaptable plug-ins must compete with bespoke products already used by lawyers and consultants
Key topics:
AI agents cut routine finance tasks from hours to minutes
Anthropic’s Claude Cowork sparks disruption fears
Specialists argue domain tools still offer trust and depth
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Anjli Raval, Daniel Thomas, Suzi Ring and Melissa Heikkilä