Tech
FT: ASML forecasts bumper sales on back of AI boom
Dutch group’s shares hit record high as it predicts ‘significant increase’ in orders this year
Key topics:
AI boom drives ASML to forecast €34bn–€39bn sales, shares hit record
EUV chip gear demand surges as customers add capacity from 2026
Bookings double, dividend up 17% despite China sales decline
By Tim Bradshaw in London