FT: China shock 2.0: the flood of high-tech goods that will change the world
Illustration: Gemini
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FT: China shock 2.0: the flood of high-tech goods that will change the world

Impelled by furious competition, hefty subsidies and sheer scale, the country’s companies are cutting a swath through the world’s most advanced industries
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Key topics:

  • China EV sensor maker shows brutal price wars and "neijuan" competition

  • Overcapacity and subsidies fuel China's "shock 2.0" high-end exports surge

  • Europe and US face industrial pressure as Chinese exports flood markets

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By Ryan McMorrow in Shanghai, Sam Fleming and Peter Foster in London and Joe Leahy in Beijing

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