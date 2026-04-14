FT: China shock 2.0: the flood of high-tech goods that will change the world
Key topics:
China EV sensor maker shows brutal price wars and "neijuan" competition
Overcapacity and subsidies fuel China's "shock 2.0" high-end exports surge
Europe and US face industrial pressure as Chinese exports flood markets
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By Ryan McMorrow in Shanghai, Sam Fleming and Peter Foster in London and Joe Leahy in Beijing