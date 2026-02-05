Tech
FT: How Anthropic achieved AI coding breakthroughs — and rattled business
New AI-powered tools reduce time and cost of software development, threatening industries from law to advertising
Key topics:
Anthropic’s AI tools cut coding skills needed, disrupting multiple sectors.
Cowork plug-ins automate tasks for law, sales, marketing, and finance.
RLAIF and MCP innovations boost AI coding efficiency and enterprise use.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Melissa Heikkilä, Suzi Ring and Daniel Thomas in London