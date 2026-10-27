NANJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 27: In this photo illustration, the logo of Anthropic is displayed on a smartphone screen on October 27, 2026 in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
In this photo illustration, the logo of Anthropic is displayed on a smartphone screen Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Tech

FT on Anthropic’s $2tn IPO: big returns, little say for SA investors

Prospectus details AI lab’s ‘mission’, $800bn data centre commitments and extraordinary governance structure
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