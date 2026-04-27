Tech
FT's Unhedged: This rally runs deep
Plus, the global won
Key topics:
DOJ drops Powell probe; FOMC, BoE, ECB & Big Tech earnings week ahead
Broad relief rally: data-centre/hardware stocks lead, not just AI names
Korea pushes won internationalisation under new BoK governor Shin Hyun-song
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By Robert Armstrong & Hakyung Kim