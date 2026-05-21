Google CEO Sundar Pichai has AI for everyone.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has AI for everyone.Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Tech

Google is pushing AI across everything, but risks doing too much too fast: Dave Lee

Google’s rapid AI rollout across products risks overload and confusion, raising concerns about focus and usability.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Google’s massive user base gives it AI data advantage

  • Major AI overhaul of Search, Gmail and Docs adds interactive “agent” features

  • Concerns over overwhelming AI sprawl, branding chaos and lack of focus

By Dave Lee

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Dave Lee
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