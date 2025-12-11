Tech
Google’s free ride on web data threatens fair play in the AI race: Parmy Olson
EU probes Google’s AI data advantage as publishers challenge its dominant web crawling practices reshaping competition and innovation.
Key topics:
EU investigates Google’s AI Overviews and data-scraping practices
Publishers lose traffic while Google trains AI with free web content
Calls to separate search and AI crawlers to ensure fair compensation
By Parmy Olson