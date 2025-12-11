A logo outside the Google Store Chelsea in New York, U.S., on Friday, May 28, 2021. The Google Store will display and sell a variety of product such as Pixel phones, Nest smart home devices, Fitbit trackers, Pixelbooks, and more.
A logo outside the Google Store Chelsea in New YorkPhotographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg
Tech

Google’s free ride on web data threatens fair play in the AI race: Parmy Olson

EU probes Google’s AI data advantage as publishers challenge its dominant web crawling practices reshaping competition and innovation.
Published on

Key topics:

  • EU investigates Google’s AI Overviews and data-scraping practices

  • Publishers lose traffic while Google trains AI with free web content

  • Calls to separate search and AI crawlers to ensure fair compensation

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Parmy Olson

Loading content, please wait...
Parmy Olson

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com