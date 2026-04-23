Tech
High earners race ahead on AI as workplace divide widens
FT-Focaldata poll offers early evidence on how the technology is reshaping work and reinforcing gender and pay gaps
Key topics:
High-paid workers adopt AI far faster, widening inequality gap
Men use AI more than women; training helps close gender gap
AI boosts top professionals, but may reduce junior job opportunities
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By Madhumita Murgia and John Burn-Murdoch in London