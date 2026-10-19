WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace on October 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is expected to award some of the nation's highest scientific honors to technology leaders including Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su, Michael Dell, and Satya Nadella. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
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From Pretoria to pariah: Hollywood turns on Musk and the tech billionaires | FT’s Ruchir Sharma

This new twist may portend a backlash against wealth creation in America
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Ruchir Sharma
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