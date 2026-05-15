Tech
Ivo Vegter: AI cannot be caged, Mr. Malatsi
Regulating AI risks stifling innovation and chasing an illusion of control.
Key topics:
AI regulation is seen as futile due to non-deterministic AI systems
Safety rules risk censorship, bias, and chilling free expression
Over-regulation in EU and South Africa may stifle AI innovation and investment
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Ivo Vegter*