Ivo Vegter: AI cannot be caged, Mr. Malatsi
Tech

Ivo Vegter: AI cannot be caged, Mr. Malatsi

Regulating AI risks stifling innovation and chasing an illusion of control.
Published on

Key topics:

  • AI regulation is seen as futile due to non-deterministic AI systems

  • Safety rules risk censorship, bias, and chilling free expression

  • Over-regulation in EU and South Africa may stifle AI innovation and investment

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Ivo Vegter
BizNews
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