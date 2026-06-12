Ivo Vegter: Stop fearing Artificial Intelligence. Start fearing its would-be masters
Tech

Ivo Vegter: Stop fearing Artificial Intelligence. Start fearing its would-be masters

AI’s greatest risk isn’t machine intelligence itself, but governments exploiting fear to restrict liberty, competition, and innovation worldwide.
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Ivo Vegter
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