Japan’s slow AI start could be its strategic advantage: Catherine Thorbecke
Tech

Japan’s slow AI start could be its strategic advantage: Catherine Thorbecke

Japan’s cautious but rising AI adoption may be its hidden advantage—avoiding early hype while building AI into long-term economic infrastructure.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Japan’s calm, late AI adoption may skip early hype risks

  • AI helps aging society and boosts developer productivity gains

  • Foreign tech entry and SoftBank bets signal long-term AI shift

By Catherine Thorbecke

Loading content, please wait...
Catherine Thorbecke
BizNews
www.biznews.com