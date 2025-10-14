Tech
Ken Rogoff on BizNews - Will AI pay off the West’s debts?
AI promises growth but poses economic, social, and geopolitical risks
Key topics:
AI may boost growth but won’t solve debt or aging population issues.
Automation threatens white-collar jobs, risking political and social unrest.
Military AI and geopolitical risks could harm growth and tax revenue streams.
By Kenneth Rogoff*