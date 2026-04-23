Tech
Kenneth Rogoff on BizNews: Will AI solve rich countries’ debt woes?
AI’s promise and perils for growth, jobs, and stability
Key topics:
AI may boost output but worsen deficits via weaker tax base
Job losses, disruption, and fast labor market shifts expected
AI risks include deepfakes, cyberwarfare, and weak regulation
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By Kenneth Rogoff*