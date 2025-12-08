Tech
Kids in classrooms have stopped thinking for themselves - blame AI: Parmy Olson
Estonia reimagines ChatGPT as a question-focused tutor to strengthen students’ critical thinking and curb AI-driven shortcuts in schools.
Key topics:
Estonia adapts ChatGPT to promote questioning over quick answers
Schools aim to strengthen student critical thinking with AI “friction”
Pilot shows promise but challenges OpenAI’s standard chatbot approach
By Parmy Olson