Image: A clearly AI-generated image that presumably illustrates a YahClick satellite dish provided by BrainSAT. One hopes they don’t really just perch electronic equipment outside on the roof. What’s going on with the triple-decker laptop in the window is also a mystery.
Image: A clearly AI-generated image that presumably illustrates a YahClick satellite dish provided by BrainSAT. One hopes they don’t really just perch electronic equipment outside on the roof. What’s going on with the triple-decker laptop in the window is also a mystery. Source: BrainSAT
Tech

Mashatile's BEE-compliant Starlink alternative for SA: Old, slow satellite internet at triple the price

BrainSAT launch draws criticism as outdated satellite service while South Africa continues blocking faster, cheaper Starlink access.
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Ivo Vegter
BizNews
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