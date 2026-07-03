Image: A clearly AI-generated image that presumably illustrates a YahClick satellite dish provided by BrainSAT. One hopes they don’t really just perch electronic equipment outside on the roof. What’s going on with the triple-decker laptop in the window is also a mystery. Source: BrainSAT

Tech Mashatile's BEE-compliant Starlink alternative for SA: Old, slow satellite internet at triple the price BrainSAT launch draws criticism as outdated satellite service while South Africa continues blocking faster, cheaper Starlink access.