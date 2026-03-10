Tech
MBB: South Africa’s tech supremacy is slipping away
While neighbours adopt Starlink’s direct-to-cell service, South Africa remains stuck in red tape.
Key topics:
SA risks losing tech leadership over blocked satellite connectivity
Zambia, Airtel and Starlink race ahead while SA stalls
BEE rules delay Starlink despite rural internet demand
