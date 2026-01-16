Tech
Meta axes beloved VR fitness app to chase the AI dream
Meta is winding down its popular VR fitness app Supernatural to prioritise AI and smart glasses, drawing backlash from users and fresh criticism over Big Tech acquisitions.
Key topics:
Meta Platforms Inc. winds down Supernatural to refocus on AI and hardware
Fans mourn Supernatural as no new content will be added
Lina Khan calls it a warning on Big Tech acquisitions
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Dave Lee