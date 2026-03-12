Tech
Microsoft pushes AI training in Africa as rivalry with DeepSeek intensifies
Microsoft trains millions across Africa, expanding AI tools and Copilot adoption while competing with rival DeepSeek for developers.
Key topics:
Microsoft plans to train 3 million Africans in AI tools this year
DeepSeek gaining traction as low-cost AI rival across Africa
Microsoft expands cloud, Copilot push with telecom partnerships
By Loni Prinsloo