It’s right under your nose, Sam
It’s right under your nose, SamPhotographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg
Tech

Microsoft could be Sam Altman's secret IPO weapon, but OpenAI boss ignores it: Parmy Olson

OpenAI’s IPO push hinges on focus, partnerships, and a risky superapp bet
Published on

Key topics:

  • OpenAI eyes IPO; “Spud” model central to superapp strategy

  • ChatGPT loses ground to Google Gemini, Anthropic competition

  • Success may hinge on Microsoft partnership, not superapp vision

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By Parmy Olson

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Parmy Olson

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