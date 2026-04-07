Tech
Microsoft could be Sam Altman's secret IPO weapon, but OpenAI boss ignores it: Parmy Olson
OpenAI’s IPO push hinges on focus, partnerships, and a risky superapp bet
Key topics:
OpenAI eyes IPO; “Spud” model central to superapp strategy
ChatGPT loses ground to Google Gemini, Anthropic competition
Success may hinge on Microsoft partnership, not superapp vision
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By Parmy Olson