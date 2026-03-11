Tech
The Economist: Elon Musk is betting his business empire on AI
The fates of xAI, SpaceX and Tesla are increasingly intertwined
Key topics:
Musk merges SpaceX with xAI, aiming for AI dominance and space data centres.
SpaceX profitable, xAI loss-making; merger risks billions and regulatory fines.
Tesla pivots to AI-driven robotaxis and humanoid robots amid slowing sales.
