Tech
Musk says Tesla’s Optimus robots could go on sale next year
Elon Musk says Tesla plans to sell its Optimus humanoid robots to the public by late 2026, betting on robotics and AI to offset slowing electric vehicle sales.
Key topics
Tesla Inc. targets public sales of Optimus by late 2026
Robots already working in factories, with complex tasks coming next
Musk bets robots and AI will drive Tesla’s future growth
