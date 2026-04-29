Tech
Elon Musk testifies he’s suing OpenAI to top CEO Altman’s ‘looting’
Musk tells court OpenAI’s shift to for-profit could set global precedent for “charity looting,” as Altman denies wrongdoing and cites early support for restructuring.
Key topics:
Musk sues OpenAI, claims nonprofit shift is unlawful precedent risk
OpenAI/Microsoft say Musk sought control; cite emails favour for-profit
Trial could impact OpenAI future IPO; jury advisory verdict only
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By Madlin Mekelburg and Isaiah Poritz