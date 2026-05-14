Tech
Musk’s real AI power play isn’t Grok — It’s the data centres: Parmy Olson
Turning idle mega-infrastructure into a multi-billion-dollar AI compute business
Key topics:
Musk repurposes Memphis Colossus to lease AI compute to Anthropic’s Claude
Grok lags ChatGPT and Claude, with weak market share and revenue
Musk bets on fast-built data centres and neocloud model vs hyperscalers
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By Parmy Olson