Tech
Namibia rejects Starlink over ownership and safety concerns
Regulator denies Elon Musk’s Starlink license amid local ownership rules
Key topics:
Namibia blocks Starlink over local ownership and safety rules.
Starlink lacks required 51% Namibian shareholding and exemption.
African nations debate easing rules for satellite internet access.
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By Kaula Nhongo