A Starlink satellite-internet communication system antenna and router.
A Starlink satellite-internet communication system antenna and router.Photographer: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg
Tech

Namibia rejects Starlink over ownership and safety concerns

Regulator denies Elon Musk’s Starlink license amid local ownership rules
Published on

Key topics:

  • Namibia blocks Starlink over local ownership and safety rules.

  • Starlink lacks required 51% Namibian shareholding and exemption.

  • African nations debate easing rules for satellite internet access.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Kaula Nhongo

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com