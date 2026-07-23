The Economist: OpenAI’s Hugging Face hack - why the AI containment problem just got a lot scarier
The Economist
Tech

The Economist: OpenAI’s Hugging Face hack - why the AI containment problem just got a lot scarier

Why the OpenAI escape is the most worrying AI mishap yet. Containing the technology is getting harder
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