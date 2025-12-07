High data costs, limited broadband: Why South Africa is falling behind in the digital race

Brazil is a developing country, but has far exceeded South Africa in meeting digital access. South Africa’s broadband rollouts for ordinary people, clinics, rural areas and schools are weak compared to many medium and lower income countries.

This means that connectivity and digital inequality are two major barriers. When people don’t have access or affordability or digital literacy, they can’t use e-government services.

A major part of the problem is that South Africa is trapped between jobless growth, de-industrialisation and inequality.

Academic Dani Rodrik looked at inequality, unemployment, skills development and the unequal globe and came up with this trilemma . In South Africa, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) digital economy aspects are about automation, big data , AI and the Internet of Things . But very few nations, except those in the north and China, have mastered these four.

For this reason, no more than 10 countries dominate production, patents, research and development, and are able to commercialise these. The rest of the planet are mainly consumers.

If countries don’t have properly managed digital economy policies, systems and skills development in place, they won’t be able to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This will cause disruptions in society and the labour market .

In the area of digital economy development, Brazil does far better than South Africa, India, Kenya and other developing countries. This is mainly because it’s had a very progressive Labour government, the Partido dos Trabalhadores (Workers’ Party) that has governed Brazil for two periods totalling 15 years. From early on they invested in social development . They funded expansion of infrastructure and services and very strong education programmes .

Brazil has led into the first generation of telecentres in the favelas (shack settlements). The telecentres are public facilities that offer access to computers, internet and digital training programmes for women, youth and low income communities.

Brazil’s National Broadband Plan uses satellites to expand internet to rural areas . They also have world class science and technology institutions and very good regulatory systems. All of these come together under this social agenda and they have solid leadership.

So I would argue that there is no comparison – Brazil far exceeds South Africa in all aspects of the digital economy. But fortunately, Brazil has made many knowledge resources available. It’s up to South African institutions, universities and government regulators to take that knowledge and implement it. That is how South Africa can make a dent in digital inequality.

What progress was made under South Africa’s G20 presidency to boost the digital economy?

The country’s presidency was caught up in global geopolitics and opposition from the Trump administration in the US. The G20’s specific working groups therefore faced great difficulties. For example, the Digital Economy working group could not agree on the final statements because the US delegation opposed any talk of equality, diversity, gender and climate.