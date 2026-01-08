Tech
How Silicon Valley will eat its AI competitors in 2026: Parmy Olson
Silicon Valley feasts on AI startups amid market shakeouts and global moves
Key topics:
AI startup boom faces consolidation as only a few winners emerge.
Big Tech uses acqui-hires and stealth deals to sidestep antitrust rules.
US firms target Chinese AI startups amid geopolitical and market shifts.
By Parmy Olson