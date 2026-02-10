Tech
Social media on trial as big tech faces reckoning over child addiction
A historic courtroom battle could force sweeping changes to social media design and expose tech giants to billions in damages
Key topics:
Tech giants face first jury trial over alleged social media addiction in kids
Lawsuits target platform design and algorithms, not just harmful content
Billions at stake as cases test limits of Section 230 protections
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Madlin Mekelburg and Maia Spoto (Bloomberg Law)