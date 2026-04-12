Tech
Social science research - where being right less than half the time is fine
Social science replication rates highlight uncertainty and overconfidence in research
Key topics:
Social science studies show ~50% replication success rate
SCORE project tests replicability, reproducibility, robustness
Key issue: overconfidence in published research findings
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Justin Fox