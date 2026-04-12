Social science research - where being right less than half the time is fine
Tech

Social science research - where being right less than half the time is fine

Social science replication rates highlight uncertainty and overconfidence in research
Published on

Key topics:

  • Social science studies show ~50% replication success rate

  • SCORE project tests replicability, reproducibility, robustness

  • Key issue: overconfidence in published research findings

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By Justin Fox

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