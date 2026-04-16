Tech
Stafford Masie: Open letter to Malatsi on GNU's draft AI policy
Critique of SA’s AI policy, calling for infrastructure over regulation.
Key topics:
AI framed as national security issue amid inequality and job losses risk
Draft criticised for too many governance bodies vs lacking infra & compute
Calls for urgent AI buildout using energy surplus, incentives and talent
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By Stafford Masie*