Tech
The Economist: The tech jobs bust is real. Don’t blame AI (yet)
Why technology firms are shedding workers
Key topics:
Big Tech layoffs surge despite AI-driven industry boom
Evidence suggests AI has limited impact on tech employment
Tech jobs are shifting via outsourcing and spreading sectors
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.