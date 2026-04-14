The Economist: The tech jobs bust is real. Don’t blame AI (yet)
Illustration: Gemini
Tech

The Economist: The tech jobs bust is real. Don’t blame AI (yet)

Why technology firms are shedding workers
Published on

Key topics:

  • Big Tech layoffs surge despite AI-driven industry boom

  • Evidence suggests AI has limited impact on tech employment

  • Tech jobs are shifting via outsourcing and spreading sectors

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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