The Anthropic logo on a smartphone arranged in Forest Hills, New York, US
The Anthropic logo on a smartphone arranged in Forest Hills, New York, USPhotographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
Tech

The Economist: Donald Trump has cut off access to the world’s best AI model

Donald Trump’s blocking of Anthropic is capricious and chaotic. America’s closest allies are shellshocked.
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