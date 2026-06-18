Fighting back against America’s AI nationalism: The EU is helping companies such as Infineon to boost chip production.
Fighting back against America’s AI nationalism: The EU is helping companies such as Infineon to boost chip production.Photographer: Bloomberg
Tech

Trump's Anthropic bombshell forces a reckoning — Europe is algorithmic roadkill in a two-horse race

Europe faces AI wake-up call amid US tech power play
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Lionel Laurent
BizNews
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