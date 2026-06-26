Ivo Vegter: Musk's trillionaire status a fantasy - SpaceX's physics problem blows up the valuation
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Ivo Vegter: Musk's trillionaire status a fantasy - SpaceX's physics problem blows up the valuation

Musk’s trillion-dollar vision meets harsh limits of physics and finance
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