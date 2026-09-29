The ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Meta AI, Grok, Perplexity, DeepSeek, Qwen and Kimi artificial intelligence app icons are seen grouped in an Artificial Intelligence folder on an iPhone screen held in a hand, in this illustration photo taken on August 19, 2026. (Photo by Matteo Della Torre/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
AI app icons on a phone screenPhoto by Matteo Della Torre/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Tech

Ivo Vegter: Paid to create panic: Who's funding the AI apocalypse?

AI doom fears may distract from the growing threat of misinformation and polarisation.
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Ivo Vegter
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