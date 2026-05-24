Tech
Why the US's current IPO mania could signal top of stock market
Massive AI IPOs could flood equity markets, weakening stock momentum by absorbing capital and ending tech rally tailwinds.
Key topics:
AI mega-IPOs may weaken broader stock market momentum
Rising equity supply could end years of “de-equitisation”
Tech rally faces risks from liquidity drains and insider selling
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By Tej Parikh