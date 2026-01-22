Tech
YouTube CEO vows to tackle low-quality "AI slop" in 2026
Platform to support creators, curb deepfakes, and protect young viewers.
Key topics:
YouTube to fight low-quality AI content while supporting creators.
New AI tools and detection aim to prevent deepfakes and spam.
Focus on safe, engaging content for kids and teen users.
By Annie Bang