Tech
Zuckerberg slashes Metaverse spend to double down on AI
Meta’s Zuckerberg plans major metaverse budget cuts, shifting resources toward AI glasses, wearables, and next-generation Reality Labs initiatives.
Key topics:
Meta plans deep metaverse budget cuts, possibly including layoffs
Resources shift toward AI glasses, wearables, and generative AI projects
Reality Labs losses drive pressure to scale back VR and Horizon Worlds
By Kurt Wagner