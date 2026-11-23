Five weeks ago on BizNews, Magda Wierzycka said her fight with her former Braavos partner had been put to bed. A week later her contested Sygnia share scheme passed. André Crawford-Brunt, a long-time Sygnia shareholder and her 50-50 partner in the Oxford-focused Braavos funds, told Alec Hogg the settlement collapsed once the vote was done, and that he would be filing a damages claim within days. He also raised a second, bigger question for Sygnia's board: how Anthropic shares he said were bought through Sygnia ahead of the AI company's listing ended up, by his account, in Wierzycka's personal name and her trust. Wierzycka disputes everything he said and has been offered a right of reply..Listen here