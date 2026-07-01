BizNews Edge: "A whistleblower needs clean hands" — Paul O'Sullivan's case against General Mkwanazi

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan spent over six hours giving sworn testimony to the Madlanga Commission on Monday — and his argument cuts straight through the mythology around General Ntlantlam Mkwanazi. O'Sullivan says the man hailed as a rare whistleblowing cop has in fact been part of the problem since 2012, when he unlawfully unsuspended Richard Mdluli on what O'Sullivan says were Jacob Zuma's instructions — then covered it up for eight years. A whistleblower, he told the commission, needs clean hands. He also argues Mkwanazi's balaclava-clad press conference of July 2025 was timed to deflect from the arrest of seven senior crime intelligence officers two days earlier. Also today: Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle delivers one jaw-dropping own goal — Dina Pule, found guilty of persistent dishonesty by Parliament, now controls R300bn in social grants. And South 32 shares jump 10% as Alcoa commits $5.5bn to South African industrial assets.